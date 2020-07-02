/
/
/
Surbhi Chandna’s throwback PHOTOS prove her vacay wardrobe is just as fashionable and chic as the actor
Surbhi Chandna’s throwback PHOTOS prove her vacay wardrobe is just as fashionable and chic as the actor
Today, we decided to round up a series of throwback vacation photos of Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna that prove the actor’s vacay mode is always on fleek. Take a look!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5358 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 2, 2020 02:08 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12