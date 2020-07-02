Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna’s throwback PHOTOS prove her vacay wardrobe is just as fashionable and chic as the actor

Today, we decided to round up a series of throwback vacation photos of Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna that prove the actor’s vacay mode is always on fleek. Take a look!
  • 1 / 12
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    Be it Dr. Ishani of Sanjeevani, Annika of Ishqbaaaz, or Haya of Qubool Hai, Surbhi Chandna is an actor par excellence, and she nails every character with perfection. Nowadays, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, just like all of us, Surbhi, too, is under quarantine at her home but thanks to social media, Surbhi makes sure to share unseen photos and videos with her Instafam and therefore, today, we decided to round up vacation photos of Surbhi that give us major wanderlust vides. As we all know, given the current COVID 19 scenario, vacation seems like a distant plan, and given Surbhi’s love for vacations, here’s bringing photos of the actress. Yesterday on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of a doctor in her last show said got talking about doctors as she said, “I think the medical industry is like the army, they are silently doing their bit and we don’t really appreciate them enough. We don’t acknowledge their efforts and sacrifices. I feel that we don’t need a particular day or some sort of pandemic to realise their worth. I think this is the one industry that needs to be celebrated and we should have immense gratitude towards them. I have been very lucky to play a doctor on Sanjivani, to wear masks and scrubs and doctor’s coat, it’s a matter of pride and honour for me. I have immense gratitude and a big salute to everyone who belongs to the medical industry. I’m sorry if we don’t appreciate you all enough, you guys deserve to be celebrated everyday!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Vacay mode on

    Vacay mode on

    Surbhi Chandna looks like a million bucks in this vacay photo

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Diva

    Diva

    Finally, after a gap of almost three months, shootings of several Televisions shows have finally resumed in Mumbai. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the shootings of quite a few popular shows have begun during the Unlock Phase 1 and while others are shooting, Surbhi Chandna urged her fellow friends and industry friends to be safe as she extended her best wishes to everyone resuming shoots amid the COVID-19

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Poser

    Poser

    Surbhi Chandna's vacation wardrobe is always on point

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Chic and stylish

    Chic and stylish

    Surbhi took to Twitter to pen down a sweet note for the TV industry for the new beginning post lockdown as she wrote, “Its a happy sight to see so many television shows resuming shoot. Wishing the best to my Television Industry. Be safe.” Adding, Surbhi said, “Oh I miss being on a set but for now gleeful doing what I have mastered in 3 months.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Vacay seflie

    Vacay seflie

    Surbhi Chandna's selfie game is always on point

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Fashionista

    Fashionista

    Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Star Plus' medical drama Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna. However, the show went off-air in March 2020, and since then, all of Surbhi’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next project.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Winter vacay feels

    Winter vacay feels

    Rumours suggest that Surbhi may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 5. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Hotness personified

    Hotness personified

    Surbhi Chandna loves to travel and while sometimes, she travels solo, on other occasions, he has the company of her friends and family

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Co-ord look on point

    Co-ord look on point

    Due to the pandemic, shootings came to a standstill after the country went into lockdown and actors shot the last episodes of their respective shows on March 18. Post that, channels ran old episodes of the shows

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Surbhi Chandna looks like a breath of fresh air

    Surbhi Chandna looks like a breath of fresh air

    Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna's vacation wardrobe gives us major wanderlust vibes

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    La Familia

    La Familia

    Surbhi Chandna's photo with her family as she goes vacationing with them is too cute to be missed

    Photo Credit : Instagram

