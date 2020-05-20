Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out

Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out

Check out these sunkissed gorgeous photos of Sanjivani star, Surbhi Chandna which will make you fall in love with the actress.
May 20, 2020
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these sunkissed pictures of Surbhi Chandna

    Check out these sunkissed pictures of Surbhi Chandna

    TV Star Surbhi Chandna is a true entertainer in every respect. Ever since the lockdown, the beautiful TV star has been updating her social media regularly with fun quizzes, trying funny gibberish games and also experimenting with face filters online. She recently appeared in an exclusive segment with Pinkvilla and revealed some details about her initial struggles in the industry; she shared how her mom was her pillar of strength during those tough times, "My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learned from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, Mujhe Nahi Hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented." Keeping in mind the fourth lockout, everyone now seems to have acknowledged the fact that staying at home is the only way to contain Coronavirus. In addition, various Bollywood and TV stars are doing their bit, encouraging their fans to stay home and stay healthy. Surbhi, however, blessed our feed with some stunning sunkissed pictures. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    When indoors look this good

    When indoors look this good

    In her natural best, Surbhi looks pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Her rosy glow

    Her rosy glow

    When your skin looks this good !

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Playing with the sun

    Playing with the sun

    When the pretty lady in red meets the sun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Dreamy in blue

    Dreamy in blue

    Her warm smile melting our hearts here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Peek-A-Boo

    Peek-A-Boo

    Peek-A-Boo with the sun rays create a pretty frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    In her character

    In her character

    We do miss watching her on Sanjivani everyday!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Winning us over again

    Winning us over again

    Just like her natural charisma we love her magical natural beauty as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Here comes the queen

    Here comes the queen

    How can someone look so good always!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    What a stunner !

    What a stunner !

    Her smile is blessing her for sure this quarantine and we are loving it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

