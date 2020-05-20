Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out

1 / 10

Check out these sunkissed pictures of Surbhi Chandna

TV Star Surbhi Chandna is a true entertainer in every respect. Ever since the lockdown, the beautiful TV star has been updating her social media regularly with fun quizzes, trying funny gibberish games and also experimenting with face filters online. She recently appeared in an exclusive segment with Pinkvilla and revealed some details about her initial struggles in the industry; she shared how her mom was her pillar of strength during those tough times, "My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learned from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, Mujhe Nahi Hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented." Keeping in mind the fourth lockout, everyone now seems to have acknowledged the fact that staying at home is the only way to contain Coronavirus. In addition, various Bollywood and TV stars are doing their bit, encouraging their fans to stay home and stay healthy. Surbhi, however, blessed our feed with some stunning sunkissed pictures. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram