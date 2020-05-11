Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues

Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues

Surbhi Chandna's vibrant social media pictures will make you love the actress even more as she sports some really interesting pictures of herself during the lockdown. Check them out.
3765 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these indoor pictures of TV Star Surbhi Chandna

    Check out these indoor pictures of TV Star Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna is one of the biggest female TV stars in the country. She is bold and knows to voice her opinion wherever needed. In 2009 Chandna made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played the role of Sweety. She became a household name with her lead role debut as Annika Trivedi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. For her performance, she won several awards and won hearts all over the nation as well. The actress now portrays the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Star Plus's Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna. Her chemistry in the show with Namit is loved by fans of the show. Whenever she posts something on social media, Surbhi Chandna never fails to grab our attention. Because of her acting talent, fashion sense, and beauty, the famous TV star enjoys a huge fan base throughout the nation. Like other celebrities, Surbhi has also kept the fans updated via social media with all that happens in her life even during quarantine. The actress has recently shared the photos with her mom on Mother's Day and captioned it as"Roz Hi Mothers Day - Meri Lucky Mummy #happymothersday Love you Amo @shashi_cp." The actress who is in her Mumbai home right now spending her quarantine has been sharing several self-portraits of herself indoors and we are absolutely loving them. Today have a look at the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Flaunting her beauty

    Flaunting her beauty

    The actress in a rosy glow look in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    We love her skin

    We love her skin

    Surbhi lighting a diya in this picture for 9 baje 9 minute tribute to all those who are helping the nation cope with the epidemic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Making workouts cooler

    Making workouts cooler

    The actress looks stunning in this picture she clicked post-workout at her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Looking like a goddess always

    Looking like a goddess always

    Surbhi is surely a blend of cuteness and sexiness all in one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Look at this cutie

    Look at this cutie

    Looking adorable as ever in this cute snap of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    Surbhi shared this adorable picture of herself with her mum on Mothers Day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Donning bombshell red like a pro

    Donning bombshell red like a pro

    We love this sunkissed selfie of the stunning diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Lash game on point

    Lash game on point

    We love this beauty look of the TV star indoors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Loving this selfie

    Loving this selfie

    'Wake me up when 14th April Ends #lockdown.Easily Ignore the overgrown I-brows' captioned the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    We are really interested in knowing her skincare now after seeing this rosy glow.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

