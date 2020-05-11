Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues

1 / 11

Check out these indoor pictures of TV Star Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is one of the biggest female TV stars in the country. She is bold and knows to voice her opinion wherever needed. In 2009 Chandna made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played the role of Sweety. She became a household name with her lead role debut as Annika Trivedi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. For her performance, she won several awards and won hearts all over the nation as well. The actress now portrays the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Star Plus's Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna. Her chemistry in the show with Namit is loved by fans of the show. Whenever she posts something on social media, Surbhi Chandna never fails to grab our attention. Because of her acting talent, fashion sense, and beauty, the famous TV star enjoys a huge fan base throughout the nation. Like other celebrities, Surbhi has also kept the fans updated via social media with all that happens in her life even during quarantine. The actress has recently shared the photos with her mom on Mother's Day and captioned it as"Roz Hi Mothers Day - Meri Lucky Mummy #happymothersday Love you Amo @shashi_cp." The actress who is in her Mumbai home right now spending her quarantine has been sharing several self-portraits of herself indoors and we are absolutely loving them. Today have a look at the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram