Surbhi Chandna's beach pictures

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry. She first appeared in a special appearance on the very popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. She then went on to do shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. She is currently a part of Sanjivani as Dr. Ishani Arora. The actress is also extremely popular on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She often uploads some of her most gorgeous and absolutely attractive pictures which are too hard to miss. Check out her beach vacation pictures that will make you crave for a holiday.

Photo Credit : Instagram