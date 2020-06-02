/
Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK vacay photos will wipe away your travel blues
Surbhi Chandna is one popular actress in the TV industry. Anyone who follows her knows that she is an adventure junkie. Surbhi loves travelling. Given her love for travelling, check out some of her best travel photos.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 2, 2020 03:27 pm
Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK travel photos
Surbhi Chandna is one popular actress in the TV industry. The gorgeous actress is popularly known for her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. For the uninitiated, Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read it right! The actress played sweety in the same. She was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabi in which she portrayed the role of Suzanne. Post her spectacular performance in the show, Surbhi was seen in Qubool Hai. Later she bagged a role in Ishqbaaaz and the rest is history! Surbhi enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has been keeping all her fans and followers updated about her quarantine days. From sharing childhood snaps to sunkissed selfies and photos with sister and family, Surbhi's social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Anyone who follows her knows that she is an adventure junkie. Surbhi loves travelling. If you're a travel freak and can't wait to travel once the lockdown ends, then you're not alone. Surbhi misses travelling too and she has been sharing throwback travel photos as well. Given her love for travelling, check out some of her best travel photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
London diaries
Surbhi shared this snap and wrote, "Chalo London Ko Thoda Yaad Kiya Jaye. Woh Bhi Kya Din The. #throwitback #londondiaries #swipeleft."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Holiday mood
All the travel freaks out there, what do you have to say about this snap?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Swiss memories
This is one beautiful snap of the actress from her travel diaries.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beach baby
Are you a beach baby too?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Travel style
The actress' travel style is all about comfort. Also, it is always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sunkissed
Flaunting her stellar figure!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gorgeous and how!
"Memories were made, the warm jacket given up to get this shot, numbed for a moment #princessstreet," wrote Surbhi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
London fashion
This pic screams style, as well as, travel goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Living her dream
The actress' smile in this pic says it all.
Photo Credit : Instagram
