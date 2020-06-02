Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK vacay photos will wipe away your travel blues

1 / 10

Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK travel photos

Surbhi Chandna is one popular actress in the TV industry. The gorgeous actress is popularly known for her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. For the uninitiated, Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read it right! The actress played sweety in the same. She was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabi in which she portrayed the role of Suzanne. Post her spectacular performance in the show, Surbhi was seen in Qubool Hai. Later she bagged a role in Ishqbaaaz and the rest is history! Surbhi enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has been keeping all her fans and followers updated about her quarantine days. From sharing childhood snaps to sunkissed selfies and photos with sister and family, Surbhi's social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Anyone who follows her knows that she is an adventure junkie. Surbhi loves travelling. If you're a travel freak and can't wait to travel once the lockdown ends, then you're not alone. Surbhi misses travelling too and she has been sharing throwback travel photos as well. Given her love for travelling, check out some of her best travel photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram