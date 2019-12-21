PHOTOS: 8 Times Surbhi Jyoti proved she can pull off a saree look with sheer elegance

1 / 8

Surbhi Jyoti's saree looks

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular and most loved actresses of TV. The beautiful actress kick-started her career with regional films. So far, she has worked in Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiale De. She rose to fame for her performance in hit TV show 'Qubool Hai'. Post that, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She essayed the role of Bela/Shravani in the same. The Naagin actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She's always in the news due to her upcoming projects or her fashionable looks. If you've been following her on Instagram, then you'd know that she has an amazing sense of style. Be it casuals or nailing a traditional look, Surbhi hardly fails to impress. The actress is one hell of a stunner. Surbhi keeps sharing her saree looks on Instagram making us go gaga over her. You would agree that she wows us with her performances on-screen as well as with her stylish appearances in saree. Time and again, Surbhi has proved that she can pull off a saree look with elegance and panache. We bring to you some of her best stylish moments. Take a look and let us know which one you loved the most.

Photo Credit : Instagram