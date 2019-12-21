Home
/
Photos
/
Surbhi Jyoti
/
PHOTOS: 8 Times Surbhi Jyoti proved she can pull off a saree look with sheer elegance

PHOTOS: 8 Times Surbhi Jyoti proved she can pull off a saree look with sheer elegance

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular and most loved actresses of TV. She's always in the news due to her realistic acting or her fashionable looks. We bring to you some of her best saree looks.
12091 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Surbhi Jyoti's saree looks

    Surbhi Jyoti's saree looks

    Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular and most loved actresses of TV. The beautiful actress kick-started her career with regional films. So far, she has worked in Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiale De. She rose to fame for her performance in hit TV show 'Qubool Hai'. Post that, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She essayed the role of Bela/Shravani in the same. The Naagin actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She's always in the news due to her upcoming projects or her fashionable looks. If you've been following her on Instagram, then you'd know that she has an amazing sense of style. Be it casuals or nailing a traditional look, Surbhi hardly fails to impress. The actress is one hell of a stunner. Surbhi keeps sharing her saree looks on Instagram making us go gaga over her. You would agree that she wows us with her performances on-screen as well as with her stylish appearances in saree. Time and again, Surbhi has proved that she can pull off a saree look with elegance and panache. We bring to you some of her best stylish moments. Take a look and let us know which one you loved the most.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in black saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    This picture of Surbhi looking her stylish best in a red saree will certainly take your breath away.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    She knows how to add her own glam to even the simplest looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Her fabulous look

    Her fabulous look

    We are in love with this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    The actress is one hell of a stunner and this pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    We wonder what made her laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beautiful smile

    Beautiful smile

    She pulled off this saree look with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Saiee Manjrekar highly speaks about her Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan
Saiee Manjrekar highly speaks about her Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan
Disha Patani flaunts her envious figure in THESE photos: Check it out
Disha Patani flaunts her envious figure in THESE photos: Check it out
Neha Kakkar\'s most controversial and unforgettable moments so far; Check them out
Neha Kakkar's most controversial and unforgettable moments so far; Check them out
Photos of the Week: Harry Potter reunion, Taimur Ali Khan\'s pre birthday bash to Samantha visiting Tirupati
Photos of the Week: Harry Potter reunion, Taimur Ali Khan's pre birthday bash to Samantha visiting Tirupati
Happy Birthday Govinda:Check out the star\'s RARE pictures
Happy Birthday Govinda:Check out the star's RARE pictures
Vijay Deverakonda’s phenomenal acting in THESE films made him an overnight star; Check it out
Vijay Deverakonda’s phenomenal acting in THESE films made him an overnight star; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement