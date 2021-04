1 / 10

Surbhi Jyoti’s vacation pictures

Surbhi Jyoti is a very well-known name in the Indian television industry. Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, Surbhi started her acting career by doing regional theatre and movies. She has also been a part-time radio jockey while simultaneously also working in the Punjabi television industry. After gaining a great appreciation for her on-screen talent in the regional entertainment industry, Surbhi Jyoti made her debut in the Indian television industry with Zee TV’s high TRP rated daily soap, Qubool Hai, opposite Karan Singh Grover. By playing the lead character in this series, Surbhi Jyoti became a household name after which she went also to play the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3. Recently, the actor has been making the headline for her web-series, Qubool Hao 2.0 that premiered on Zee5. The series also cast Karan Singh Grover as the lead character, making it the sequel of their already successful show. Even though Surbhi Jyoti does a lot of hard work and has a very busy schedule, the actor sure knows to take some time off for herself and enjoy her days by going on a vacation. Here are pictures of Surbhi Jyoti that will prove that the actor sure knows how to get vacation pictures clicked. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Surbhi Jyoti Instagram