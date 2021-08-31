Surbhi Jyoti: PHOTOS of the TV actor prove she loves going on beach vacations

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular actor in the Hindi television industry. The actress' fans are now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? The movie will be releasing on Zee 5, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill as the lead characters. The Ssaurabh Tyagi directorial will be premiering on September 10, 2021, and impressed everyone with its trailer. Along with constantly being in the news and making headlines for her good work, Surbhi Jyoti is also often spotted enjoying her days off by going on beach vacations. Here are Surbhi Jyoti’s vacation pictures that will make you want to go on one yourself. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti calls herself “trippy and hippie” as she enjoys her time at Maldives near the blue water.
Surbhi shares a candid picture of herself indulging into some play time on the beach.
The Qubool Hai 2.0 actor set the internet on fire with her picture while flaunting her perfectly toned body.
Surbhi gets clicked as she sits on the beach, covered in sand, wearing a halter-neck swimwear.
Surbhi Jyoti poses for the camera holding a bicycle enjoying the “ocean air, salty hair” in the Maldives.