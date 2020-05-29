Surbhi Jyoti looks like a ray of sunshine as she flashes her heartwarming smile; Check Photos

1 / 10

Surbhi Jyoti's beautiful smile will make your hearts skip a beat

Surbhi Jyoti is unbelievably gorgeous and one of the most talented TV stars. The actress has starred in Punjabi language films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She rose to fame with her role as Zoya Farooqui in the Hindi TV show Qubool Hai. The show garnered her a lot of love and fan following and made her a household name. In 2014, Qubool Hai underwent a reboot, in which she essayed a double role of Sanam and Seher and swept the fans off their feet. Further, Surbhi played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in one of the highest-rated shows Naagin 3 that went off the air in May 2019. Surbhi has now and then been linked up with her Naagin 3 co-star Pearl V Puri. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by their fans and they wanted to see this on-screen Jodi as an off-screen Jodi as well. Recently, in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Surbhi if she is dating Pearl. To this Surbhi said, "I and Pearl are not dating each other. We are good friends with each other. But I cannot blame you guys because I know if people start liking a Jodi on-screen they expect them to date each other in real too. But no we are not dating. He is a good friend." Fans wanted to see the star back in the fourth season of the show. Speaking about Naagin 4, Surbhi said in an interview that she is not doing this supernatural series. The actress said, "Not right now. Nia (Sharma) is doing very well. Anita (Hassanandani) is also doing great. They both are great and are going to rock." Meanwhile, the actress is also really active on social media and keeps sharing her exotic vacay photos, no-makeup selfies, beautiful ethnic looks and warmest family moments. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at times the star floored us with her mesmerising smile.

Photo Credit : Instagram