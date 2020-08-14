Advertisement
Surbhi Jyoti shows her fans how to stun and pout for a perfect snap; Take a look

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Surbhi is very active on social media. Here are a few pictures of the actress that prove she knows how to pout for the perfect snap.
    Surbhi Jyoti shows how to pout

    Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. The actress who has now successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry began her career in regional theatre and films. She has been a part of several Punjabi movies like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as Punjabi TV series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. Surbhi rose to fame by portraying the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai. She also won hearts with her performance in Isqhbaaz. The stunning actress played the role of Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Sippi in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin 3. Fans loved her in the show. On the personal side, Surbhi is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures on Instagram. She is a travel freak and her Instagram consists of many stunning pictures of the actress from exotic locations. During the lockdown, she has been sharing pictures and giving her fans and followers an insight into her quarantine life. From sharing throwback photos to selfies and more, Surbhi’s selfies have been a delight to her fans. Going by her pictures, it seems that the actress loves to pout while clicking her selfies. Speaking of that, here are a few pictures of the actress that prove she knows how to pout for the perfect snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunkissed

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pout on point

    She is pro at pouting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Peace

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    Surbhi Jyoti shares a great bond with Surbhi Chandna who is also a popular TV celebrity.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    The actress knows how to stun in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Queens

    Who do you think has a better pout? We think they both nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty as always

    Both Surbhi and Anita Hassanandani are looking gorgeous in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BFFs

    The actress shares a great camaraderie with Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

