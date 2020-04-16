Home
Surbhi Jyoti's 8 lehenga looks that are the perfect inspiration for upcoming wedding festivities

Surbhi Jyoti's style game is always on point. The stunning actress also often gets praised for her style. As she continues to impress her fans, check out some of her best lehenga looks.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: April 16, 2020 01:19 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Surbhi Jyoti's 8 BEST lehenga looks

    Surbhi Jyoti's 8 BEST lehenga looks

    Surbhi Jyoti is one popular actress in the Indian TV film industry. The stunning actress who is known to have a good sense of humour kickstarted her career with regional films. Not many know, she has been a part of Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiale De, and Raula Pai Gaya. The gorgeous actress rose to fame for her spectacular performance in Qubool Hai. She won everyone's hearts and successfully carved a niche for herself in TV industry. Post Qubool Hai, Surbhi was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her performance in the same. She portrayed the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Apart from her acting, Surbhi always manages to create buzz due to her stunning looks. Be it rocking a casual look or rocking Indian wear and slaying in a western outfit, Surbhi's style game is always on point. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Surbhi knows how to pull off a traditional look and give style goals at the same time. The stunning actress also often gets praised for her style. As she continues to impress her fans, check out some of her best lehenga looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Golden glow on point

    Golden glow on point

    The actress looks breathtaking in a golden lehenga. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Oh so pretty

    Oh so pretty

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in a black lehenga paired with a pink dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Stunning and how!

    Stunning and how!

    Here's another stunning look of the diva! She looks stunning in a blue and yellow lehenga. Plus, her hair and makeup are on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    The actress effortlessly pulled off a yellow and pink pastel lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Beauty personified!

    Beauty personified!

    Here's another breathtaking look of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    She perfectly pulled off a champagne coloured ruffle lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Simply gorgeous

    Simply gorgeous

    We love her mint coloured lehenga with floral prints on it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

