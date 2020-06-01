/
/
/
Surbhi Jyoti's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her mesmerising selfies
Surbhi Jyoti's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her mesmerising selfies
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. From sharing selfies to candid photos, Surbhi's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. On that note, take a look at some of her memerising selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4634 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 1, 2020 06:01 pm
1 / 15
Surbhi Jyoti's sunkissed selfies
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress began her acting career with regional films. She has been a part of several Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiale De, and Raula Pai Gaya. The actress rose to fame for her performance in Qubool Hai. Surbhi won many hearts with her performance and successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Post Qubool Hai, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She portrayed the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Recently, Surbhi celebrated her birthday. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actress on her birthday and she spoke about her quarantined birthday. Surbhi said, "I have been getting a couple of things, like one of my friend, sent me halwa and kheer and then there is birthday cake, and because there is no one allowed in the beginning, I have been going up and down all day." When asked her how she is keeping up staying alone amid the lockdown, Surbhi said, "The lockdown has been going on for such a long time now that I am used to it and it feels like a normal routine now. I think the day I step out for work now is when I will feel like oh my God, what just happened." Talking about her upcoming projects, she said that she keeps on listening to narrations and zoom meetings are happening. She added by saying, "I don't want to do anything just because I am dying to work. Everybody is getting a setback and it is a difficult time for everybody, so let's see." Speaking about her social media presence, Surbhi is one active celebrity. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. From sharing selfies to candid photos, Surbhi's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. On that note, take a look at some of her memerising selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Lockdown buddies
Surbhi captioned this snap as, "Every leaf speaks bliss to me - Emily Bronte."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Playing with filters
The actress will make you fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Pretty smile
Her smile steals the attention in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Selfie goals
Surbhi captioned this snap as, #Mondayattitude.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Smile
The actress' smile will make your day for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Nerdy look
What do you have to say about the actress' nerdy look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Gorgeous and how!
She is looking beyond beautiful in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Sunkissed and beautiful
Time and again, Surbhi keeps sharing sunkissed photos of herself.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Another one!
The actress' makeup is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Pout game strong
She is the queen of pout selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Pout on point
This pic will leave you convinced for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Hair goals
This snap of the actress gives some serious hair goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
If only looks could kill
This selfie will leave you mesmerised.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Can't take our eyes off her
This selfie will make your heart skip a beat.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment