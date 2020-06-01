Surbhi Jyoti's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her mesmerising selfies

1 / 15

Surbhi Jyoti's sunkissed selfies

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress began her acting career with regional films. She has been a part of several Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiale De, and Raula Pai Gaya. The actress rose to fame for her performance in Qubool Hai. Surbhi won many hearts with her performance and successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Post Qubool Hai, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She portrayed the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Recently, Surbhi celebrated her birthday. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actress on her birthday and she spoke about her quarantined birthday. Surbhi said, "I have been getting a couple of things, like one of my friend, sent me halwa and kheer and then there is birthday cake, and because there is no one allowed in the beginning, I have been going up and down all day." When asked her how she is keeping up staying alone amid the lockdown, Surbhi said, "The lockdown has been going on for such a long time now that I am used to it and it feels like a normal routine now. I think the day I step out for work now is when I will feel like oh my God, what just happened." Talking about her upcoming projects, she said that she keeps on listening to narrations and zoom meetings are happening. She added by saying, "I don't want to do anything just because I am dying to work. Everybody is getting a setback and it is a difficult time for everybody, so let's see." Speaking about her social media presence, Surbhi is one active celebrity. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. From sharing selfies to candid photos, Surbhi's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. On that note, take a look at some of her memerising selfies.

