Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Surbhi Jyoti
/
Surbhi Jyoti's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her mesmerising selfies

Surbhi Jyoti's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her mesmerising selfies

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. From sharing selfies to candid photos, Surbhi's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. On that note, take a look at some of her memerising selfies.
4634 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Surbhi Jyoti's sunkissed selfies

    Surbhi Jyoti's sunkissed selfies

    Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress began her acting career with regional films. She has been a part of several Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiale De, and Raula Pai Gaya. The actress rose to fame for her performance in Qubool Hai. Surbhi won many hearts with her performance and successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Post Qubool Hai, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She portrayed the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Recently, Surbhi celebrated her birthday. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actress on her birthday and she spoke about her quarantined birthday. Surbhi said, "I have been getting a couple of things, like one of my friend, sent me halwa and kheer and then there is birthday cake, and because there is no one allowed in the beginning, I have been going up and down all day." When asked her how she is keeping up staying alone amid the lockdown, Surbhi said, "The lockdown has been going on for such a long time now that I am used to it and it feels like a normal routine now. I think the day I step out for work now is when I will feel like oh my God, what just happened." Talking about her upcoming projects, she said that she keeps on listening to narrations and zoom meetings are happening. She added by saying, "I don't want to do anything just because I am dying to work. Everybody is getting a setback and it is a difficult time for everybody, so let's see." Speaking about her social media presence, Surbhi is one active celebrity. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. From sharing selfies to candid photos, Surbhi's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. On that note, take a look at some of her memerising selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Lockdown buddies

    Lockdown buddies

    Surbhi captioned this snap as, "Every leaf speaks bliss to me - Emily Bronte."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Playing with filters

    Playing with filters

    The actress will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Pretty smile

    Pretty smile

    Her smile steals the attention in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Surbhi captioned this snap as, #Mondayattitude.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Smile

    Smile

    The actress' smile will make your day for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Nerdy look

    Nerdy look

    What do you have to say about the actress' nerdy look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    She is looking beyond beautiful in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Sunkissed and beautiful

    Sunkissed and beautiful

    Time and again, Surbhi keeps sharing sunkissed photos of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Another one!

    Another one!

    The actress' makeup is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Pout game strong

    Pout game strong

    She is the queen of pout selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    This pic will leave you convinced for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    This snap of the actress gives some serious hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    This selfie will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This selfie will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement