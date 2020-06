1 / 6

Here's how you can maintain a glowing skin like Surbhi

Surbhi Jyoti is unbelievably gorgeous and one of the most talented TV stars. The actress has starred in Punjabi language films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She rose to fame with her role as Zoya Farooqui in the Hindi TV show Qubool Hai. The show garnered her a lot of love and fan following and made her a household name. In 2014, Qubool Hai underwent a reboot, in which she essayed a double role of Sanam and Seher and swept the fans off their feet. Further, Surbhi played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in one of the highest-rated shows Naagin 3 that went off the air in May 2019. The actress is also really active on social media and keeps sharing her exotic vacay photos, no-makeup selfies, beautiful ethnic looks and warmest family moments. The actress has flawless skin and follows a consistent beauty regime! Her workout routine is also pretty simple. Surbhi practices yoga in order to stay fit and in shape. Yoga helps keep one flexible and improves your muscles strength as well as your energy levels. It also helps improve your posture and keep your spine and your back healthy. It's one of the best low impact workouts that help keep you in shape and helps you focus on your mental health as well. Check out the secrets behind her flawless beauty.

Photo Credit : Instagram