Surekha Sikri lesser-known facts

Surekha Sikri was a very popular Indian theatre, movie, and television actor. After years of theatre, she made her debut in the entertainment industry with the political drama, Kissa Kursi Ka in 1978 and went ahead to appear as the supporting character in many Bollywood and South Indian movies. She had been acknowledged with many awards and accolades throughout her acting career, including three National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. On July 16, 2021, veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac failure. After being admitted to the hospital in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke, she was recently admitted to the hospital again, due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular accident and breathed her last breath at 8:30 am on July 16, 2021. The news of her demise has left many of her fans and followers heartbroken as she was a complete delight to watch on-screen. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the veteran actor that you should definitely know.

Photo Credit : YouTube