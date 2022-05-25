Birthday Special: 5 PHOTOS of Karthi with his brother Suriya that are truly unmissable

1 / 5

Karthi & Suriya- handsome brothers

Siblings of Tamil film industry, Suriya and Karthi are ruling the box office with good numbers. With challenging roles that make them hard to resist, the star brothers have a huge fan following both in Tamil and Telugu languages. Watching both these stars on the big screen together is a dream for many out there, and it seems like soon this dream may come true. However, as that didn't happen till now, Suriya and Karthi's pics are nothing less than a movie treat to fans so we bring you a few pics of the duo. Suriya and Karthi are the most loved brother in Kollywood. However, both maintain a very low key life, away from media glare. Fans love to see them together always so whenever a pic of the duo pops on the social media, it goes viral in seconds. Today, Karthi is celebrating his birthday and on that note, we bring five pics of Karthi and Suriya together in one frame.

Photo Credit : Karthi Twitter