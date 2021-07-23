From Joji, Soorarai Pottru to Narappa: 5 groundbreaking and content oriented South films to watch on OTT

1 / 5

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2

By now, we all know, one driving factor about the South movies is nothing but the content. The quality of regional content amidst the pandemic has left the audience amazed and is equally ruling the OTT space. Fahad Faasil's C U SOON to Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2, a lot of South movies have done well not only down South but also among the Hindi speaking audience. Talking about Mohanlal starrer blockbuster film Drishyam 2, which witnessed direct OTT release, the film managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seat until the very end. A gripping storyline full of suspense and phenomenal performances by the ensemble cast. Let's take a look below at more such movies that you can watch this weekend.

Photo Credit : Drishyam 2 movie still