  4. From Joji, Soorarai Pottru to Narappa: 5 groundbreaking and content oriented South films to watch on OTT

From Joji, Soorarai Pottru to Narappa: 5 groundbreaking and content oriented South films to watch on OTT

Fahad Faasil's Malik to Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2, a lot of South movies have done well not only down South but also among the Hindi speaking audience.
    Mohanlal in Drishyam 2

    Mohanlal's Drishyam 2

    By now, we all know, one driving factor about the South movies is nothing but the content. The quality of regional content amidst the pandemic has left the audience amazed and is equally ruling the OTT space. Fahad Faasil's C U SOON to Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2, a lot of South movies have done well not only down South but also among the Hindi speaking audience. Talking about Mohanlal starrer blockbuster film Drishyam 2, which witnessed direct OTT release, the film managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seat until the very end. A gripping storyline full of suspense and phenomenal performances by the ensemble cast. Let's take a look below at more such movies that you can watch this weekend.

    Venkatesh Daggubati in Narappa

    Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa

    A Telugu adaptation of the Tamil super-hit film Asuran, the story of this film follows the protagonist Narappa, played by Venkatesh. The storyline is crisp and engaging.

    Suriya in Soorarai Pottru

    Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

    Starring superstar Suriya as Maara, Soorarai Pottru has managed to win the hearts of the audience not only in India but globally. Based on a real life story, the film impressed viewers and inspired the common folk to dream big.

    Fahadh Faasil in Joji

    Fahadh Faasil's Joji

    Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji impressed audiences and critics with its unconventional script and powerful performances by the lead actors too.

    Fahadh Faasil in Malik

    Fahadh Faasil's Malik

    The Malayalam movie, which released recently on an OTT platform has garnered praises for impeccable storytelling and Fahadh's performance.

