PHOTOS: An insight into Suriya and Jyothika’s 15 years of marriage

Suriya and Jyothika’s 15 years of marriage

Suriya and Jyothika met to the sets of Poovellam Kettupar in 1999 and instantly became good friends. The friendship later transformed into love. These two are one of the most adored couples in Kollywood. They are the living proof that all you need for a healthy marriage is love. After being acquainted on the sets of Poovellam Kettupar, Jyothika recommended Suriya’s name to director Gautham Menon for his next project, Kaakha Kaakha. They went on to work together in several projects like Uyirile Kalanthathu, erazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and finally tied the knot on 11 September, 2006. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev. They are often seen sharing family pictures with their little munchkins on social media. Fans love to see this picture-perfect family. Let us revisit some of these photos that surfaced over time.

Photo Credit : Instagram