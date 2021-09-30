Suriya and Jyothika's 5 happy and love filled selfies

1 / 5

Favourite couple

Jyothika is one of the top actresses in the Kollywood industry, while Suriya has won millions of hearts with his powerful onscreen person. Suriya and Jyothika are everyone's favourite couple and have often made their fans go aww. Their love story is one of our favourites. Jyothika and Suriya met for the first time on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Post the film's release, they lost contact and reconnected after in 2001 for Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha. They fell in love during the shooting of the film and decided to get engaged post the film's release. They tied the knot on September 11, 2006, at Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai. Jyothika and Suriya have completed 14 years of marital bliss and even today, they set major couple goals. Jyothika once revealed that Suriya was a very caring husband initially during their marriage. "I've never made even a cup of coffee for him, but then he's never expected me to make it either," she had said. Today, let's take a look at their happy and love-filled happiness that radiate major couple goals.

Photo Credit : Suriya Twitter