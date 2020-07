1 / 6

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released yesterday and it opened up to a warm response from the late actor's fans all across the world. Music Maestro AR Rahman recently released ‘Dil Bechara’ musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. AR Rahman and several of his singers from the album of Dil Bechara, such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan among others shared a beautiful message for his fans and paid tribute to Sushant. The film's trailer broke the world record of being the most liked video on Youtube within 24 hours and songs of the movie have received a thunderous response from the audience and have been giving a bittersweet feeling to everyone. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for the same and wrote about how she would need a lot of strength to watch the movie. The actress shared a poster of the movie and called Sushant the hero of her life. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us,” Rhea shared followed by a heart emoticon. This week has been like a roller coaster ride. We really miss our stars at various red carpet events or their airport and gym looks. However, some actors and celebs have still managed to keep us entertained with these photos. Check them out.

