1 / 4

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty hit the gym together

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently one of the most promising actors of the Bollywood film industry. The handsome hunk has been creating a lot of buzz in the media owing to his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The two of them have often been spotted together while making public appearances thereby catching everyone’s attention. Despite being away from the limelight for some time, Sushant still comes to the forefront because of his ongoing relationship with Rhea. As we speak of this, the Chhichhore actor has been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers while stepping out of the gym with ladylove Rhea Chakraborty. The two of them have made a public appearance together after a very long time.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani