Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's THROWBACK photos make fans impatient for Dil Bechara

1 / 8

Check these snaps of the leading cast of Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara's title track is finally out. This movie is going to be close to almost all the fans of Bollywood for several reasons and there is no doubt about that. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and we caught glimpses of the leading actor late Sushant Singh Rajput with his infectious smile and charismatic nature in some of the moves. The movie also marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a leading actress. Choreographer Farah Khan who taught the dance moves for the title track to the late actor recalls her experience teaching Sushant the dance moves. She said, "I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.” Directed by Mukesh Chhabra who is also making his debut as a director with this movie, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Recalling her late co star, Sanjana Sanghi shared her memories from her first day on the sets" "July 9th, 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day has never been the same for a second". Dil Bechara will release on 24 July 2020 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Today take a look at these photos of the two leading actors which will surely make you impatient for their movie.

Photo Credit : Instagram