Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's THROWBACK photos make fans impatient for Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara's title track is finally out. Today take a look at these snaps of the leading cast of the fil which will make your wait for Dil Bechara even more difficult.
    Check these snaps of the leading cast of Dil Bechara

    Dil Bechara's title track is finally out. This movie is going to be close to almost all the fans of Bollywood for several reasons and there is no doubt about that. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and we caught glimpses of the leading actor late Sushant Singh Rajput with his infectious smile and charismatic nature in some of the moves. The movie also marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a leading actress. Choreographer Farah Khan who taught the dance moves for the title track to the late actor recalls her experience teaching Sushant the dance moves. She said, "I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.” Directed by Mukesh Chhabra who is also making his debut as a director with this movie, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Recalling her late co star, Sanjana Sanghi shared her memories from her first day on the sets" "July 9th, 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day has never been the same for a second". Dil Bechara will release on 24 July 2020 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Today take a look at these photos of the two leading actors which will surely make you impatient for their movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That happy face

    These two make it difficult for fans to take their eyes of their snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Their fun banters together

    A cute throwback snap of their days shooting together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The way she looks at him

    How adorable is this still from their trailer ?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    There is so much warmth in this photograph. Can't wait to see these two in the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Get set go

    We surely miss his refreshing smiling face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunkissed memories with the best

    How his charisma lights up the entire frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The fun conversations together

    His beautiful face and his amazing bond with the cast is something which will surely be missed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

