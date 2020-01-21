Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday Special: 5 Reasons why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput!

The TV-star-turned-Bollywood-actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is a powerhouse of talent and there's no denying it! The Kedarnath star made his way into everyone's heart with his portrayal of Manav in the TV show "Pavitra Rishta." He shared screen space with Ankita Lokhande, who also marked her debut in Bollywood with Manikarnika, last year. Sushant made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. He delivered a spectacular performance in the same, and since then, there was no looking back for the star. Today, he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. The Kai Po Che actor has been a part of several films. Some of his films include Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Raabta, Chhichhore, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. He was last seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive. Up next, he will be seen in The Fault In Our Stars remake Dil Bechara. As we look forward to his upcoming movies, we list down reasons why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Instagram