Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday Special: 5 Reasons why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood
The TV-star-turned-Bollywood-actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is a powerhouse of talent and there's no denying it! On the occasion of his birthday, we list down reasons why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood.
1955 reads
Updated: January 21, 2020 09:37 am
1 / 6
Happy Birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput!
The TV-star-turned-Bollywood-actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is a powerhouse of talent and there's no denying it! The Kedarnath star made his way into everyone's heart with his portrayal of Manav in the TV show "Pavitra Rishta." He shared screen space with Ankita Lokhande, who also marked her debut in Bollywood with Manikarnika, last year. Sushant made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. He delivered a spectacular performance in the same, and since then, there was no looking back for the star. Today, he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. The Kai Po Che actor has been a part of several films. Some of his films include Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Raabta, Chhichhore, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. He was last seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive. Up next, he will be seen in The Fault In Our Stars remake Dil Bechara. As we look forward to his upcoming movies, we list down reasons why he is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Successfully created a name for himself in Bollywood
Without any godfather, Sushant successfully has been able to create a niche for himself. From starting out as a background dancer to working in TV, and later on the silver screen, Sushant has indeed come a long way.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 6
Powerhouse of talent
Sushant is a powerhouse of talent. The actor doesn't restrict himself to one genre and has always picked up challenging roles proving why he is nothing like the rest.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 6
The actor pushes boundaries with every role
Since his debut, Sushant has taken up roles that challenge the actor within himself. He nailed his performance as MS Dhoni in the cricketer's biopic and also won hearts with his lover boy image in Raabta.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 6
Passionate about acting
The actor has always revealed that he is very passionate about acting. Despite experiencing many failures, nothing has stopped him from taking a risk and doing things he's good at.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 6
Success story
His success story is definitely an inspirational one. His unwavering confidence has played a big role in his career. From TV to Bollywood, Sushant has certainly come a long way.
Photo Credit : Youtube
