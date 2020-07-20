Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has THIS actor making a guest appearance; See Facts you were unaware of

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has all cinema lovers impatient for its release. Today take a look at few lesser known facts about the upcoming movie.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 14
    Facts about Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara

    Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara will be a special movie for the entire nation. The trailer has already set a benchmark with the number of views it received on youtube along with the love of millions of Bollywood fans. The trailer has made us even more impatient for the movie's release. The songs of the movie were released recently and we caught glimpses of the leading actor late Sushant Singh Rajput with his infectious smile and amazing dance moves in the same. The title track of the movie has already impressed the nation with its melodious notes by the Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman. The movie also marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a leading actress. Farah Khan who taught the dance moves for the title track to the late actor recalls her experience teaching Sushant the dance moves. She said, "I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.” Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film will release on 24 July 2020 on Disney plus Hotstar. Sushant's fans were massively let down on Thursday when the makers announced that the film will not be getting a theatrical release but instead will be available to everyone on Disney Plus Hotstar. The fresh chemistry of Sanjana and Sushant is also something that fans of the late actor are looking forward to. As the release of the movie comes closer, take a look at these unknown facts of the movie which will leave you surprised.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 14
    When Farah Khan said no to fees

    The ace choreographer did not charge a single penny for the title track of the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    It will surprise you but this movie has a Dharma connection

    Shashank Khaitan who is an ace filmmaker and has directed three Dharma productions movies till now has written the additional screenplay and dialogues for Dil Bechara. Sharing the teaser of the movie, Shashank wrote" When Mukesh asked me to write the Dialogues and Aditional Screenplay of ‘Dil Bechara’, I was about to start shooting ‘Dhadak’. I was conflicted as he is a dear friend, and I wanted to take it up, but I had to start shooting soon. It was Karan Johar who then asked me to take up the film because our friends Mukesh Chabra and the late Sushant Singh Rajput were a part of it. He told me to always be there for a friend and that's how I got involved."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Sushant Singh Rajput's one take song

    The title track of the song was an one take shot. Sushant left everyone impressed with his ace moves and expressions.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 14
    When Sushant kept his promise

    "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him." shared Mukesh Chhabra.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Actor Saif Ali Khan's guest appearance

    The actor recalled Sushant as a talented actor and his daughter actress Sara Ali khan marked her debut opposite Sushant in Kedarnath. The actor has a brief but pivotal role in the film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Saif Ali Khan and Sushant bonded over this memory on the sets of Dil Bechara

    In the same interview, the actor has stated that Sushant told him about dancing behind him as Shiamak Dawar’s dancer at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games held in 2006. Saif recalls congratulating the actor on how far he’d come from there.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut

    Mukesh Chhabra has been one of the ace casting directors of the country and with this film, he marks his debut as a film director.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Sanjana Sanghi was spotted by Mukesh when she was 13 years old

    The director spotted her during a school play and Sanjana revealed how she was lucky to be casted in his directorial debut.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 14
    How the original writer reacted to the remake

    John Green, who is the author of the book " The Fault in Our Stars" showed his excitement about the Hindi remake and wrote, "I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 11 / 14
    Have you heard of Kizie and Manny?

    Yes that was the original title of the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    AR Rahman's song influenced the new title of the film

    After hearing the album composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the makers changed the title to "Dil Bechara".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 13 / 14
    Record breaking trailer

    The official trailer of the film was released on YouTube on 6 July 2020 and became the most liked trailer in the world within 24 hours of its release, with 4.8 million likes beating Avengers: Endgame, which had 3.6 million likes

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Hollywood actors Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley cute remark about the movie

    As we all know the Bollywood film is a remake of the movie The Fault In Our Stars. The actors Ansel Elgort-Shailene Woodley of the Hollywood movie promised each other on twitter to watch Sushant Singh Rajput's film together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

