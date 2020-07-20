Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has THIS actor making a guest appearance; See Facts you were unaware of

1 / 14

Facts about Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara will be a special movie for the entire nation. The trailer has already set a benchmark with the number of views it received on youtube along with the love of millions of Bollywood fans. The trailer has made us even more impatient for the movie's release. The songs of the movie were released recently and we caught glimpses of the leading actor late Sushant Singh Rajput with his infectious smile and amazing dance moves in the same. The title track of the movie has already impressed the nation with its melodious notes by the Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman. The movie also marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a leading actress. Farah Khan who taught the dance moves for the title track to the late actor recalls her experience teaching Sushant the dance moves. She said, "I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.” Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film will release on 24 July 2020 on Disney plus Hotstar. Sushant's fans were massively let down on Thursday when the makers announced that the film will not be getting a theatrical release but instead will be available to everyone on Disney Plus Hotstar. The fresh chemistry of Sanjana and Sushant is also something that fans of the late actor are looking forward to. As the release of the movie comes closer, take a look at these unknown facts of the movie which will leave you surprised.

Photo Credit : Youtube