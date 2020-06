1 / 6

Actors who starred in their first film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Gone too soon. That's the apt emotion to express what one feels about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most terrific performers the nation ever witnessed. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. The actor has been one of the most loved stars. He enjoyed a massive fan following and was highly respected by the audiences for his craft. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. Speaking of which, a lot of actors from today also stepped into the industry and did their debut films opposite him. From Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Sanjana Sanghi to Vaani Kapoor, check out the list of actors who were debutantes when they acted opposite him.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani