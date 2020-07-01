Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about the latest developments in the late actor’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and his sudden demise left everyone stunned. His death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and here are all the updates till now.
    Highlights of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

    It has been over 15 days since the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans, family, close ones and friends continue to miss the late star. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across the nation. Initially, it was reported that the actor was in depression and the police swung into action immediately. As per Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe had said that they recorded statements of sister, two managers, a cook, actor Mahesh Shetty and a keymaker who was called to the spot to help in opening the door of Sushant’s bedroom. Sushant’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan, all paid tributes to Sushant on social media.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Sushant’s funeral at Vile Parle:

    Post Sushant’s demise, the post mortem was done at Cooper Hospital. The report was awaited for when the funeral proceedings began. Sushant’s father travelled to Mumbai for the last rites. The late actor’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon to Mukesh Chhabra to Rajkummar Rao, several others from Bollywood joined Sushant’s family in bidding him adieu one last time.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Post Mortem report confirmed Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging.

    Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) informed ANI that the provisional post mortem report revealed that Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy and submitted the provisional report. Later, the final report also confirmed the same. The final report was examined by a team of 5 doctors who confirmed his cause of death to be asphyxia as a result of hanging.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Sushant’s father KK Singh probed by the police

    Post this, Mumbai Police began probing people close to Sushant were questioned. First up, Sushant’s father KK Singh was probed. As per a report of Indian express, Sushant’s father KK Singh revealed to the police that the late actor would often feel extremely low. Further, the Police revealed that Sushant’s family told them that they were unaware of why Sushant felt depressed.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s creative manager Siddharth Pithani says he stopped taking medicines for depression

    Sushant’s close friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani told the Mumbai police that he had stopped taking medicines. As per Indian express, a Police officer said, “Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was summoned

    Next, Sushant’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was summoned by the police to record his statement. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) told in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, “Chhabra's last conversation was with Sushant on his birthday. The actor had called Chhabra to wish him on his birthday that was on May 27.” He further said that Chhabra could not share much insights on the projects that Sushant lost due to professional rivalry.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded statement for 9 hours

    Next, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also summoned to the Police station to record her statement. Rhea was at the police station for 9 hours and revealed several things in her statement. About Sushant and her relationship, Rhea was asked to show all messages to Sushant along with scanning her photos with the actor. She mentioned buying a property together. She also admitted that they planned to marry by the end of 2020. Further, she revealed details about her break up with the actor and showed her messages to Sushant even after she left his apartment. Rhea further spoke about Sushant’s depression, films and various projects that he was working on for the future and even about her relationship with Sushant’s friends and family.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Police question Sushant’s PR and former business manager

    Post this, the Police also probed Sushant’s PR manager Radhika Nihalani and former business manager Shruti Modi also were asked to record statements in the matter. Shruti had reportedly told the police that he was a different kind of person. She also informed the police of the various projects that Sushant was about to start.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Police demanded copies of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films

    Pinkvilla also had learnt that Mumbai Police had written to YRF asking for copies of the contract with him. Sushant did 2 films with YRF Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Several theories regarding his contracts were floating around on social media and to clear all of them, the Police had demanded copies of contract from the YRF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Police also sent a letter to Twitter

    The Police also sent a letter to Twitter over suspicion that Sushant’s tweets were deleted. Reports had suggested that the police suspects that posts have been deleted since there is no post after December 27, 2019. In addition, the Police also reportedly wanted to monitor the actor’s activity on social media in the past few months.

    Photo Credit : Police also sent a letter to Twitter over Sushant's posts

    Sushant’s CA was also probed by the Mumbai Police

    As per a report of Mumbai Mirror, Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA was also quizzed. Sanjay Shridhar was summoned by the police to record his statement in the matter regarding the actor’s financials.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma records her statement

    Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma was summoned by the police. She was snapped at the police station. She also recorded her statement for a long time. Shanoo had worked with Sushant in YRF’s Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co star records statement

    Sanjana Sanghi also was snapped at the police station where she recorded her statement. As per our sources, Sanjana was asked about her rumoured tiff with Sushant. Sanjana had clarified there was no problem between her and Sushant and also emphasized that the reports of their tiff were mere rumours.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed stage of the investigation in Sushant’s case

    In a video released by the Mumbai Police, Abhishek Trimukhe revealed the details of Sushant’s case investigation. He said, “In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of 5 doctors. The actors' cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on a priority basis.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sushant’s viscera report rules out presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison

    On June 30, Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report came out to be negative. It was sent to JJ hospital for further analysis came out to be negative for the presence of any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Sushant’s family is to be summoned by the police for the second time

    As per our sources, the second round of statements may be recorded by the police. Though the questions and details of this were not revealed, it is reported that it may involve questioning about several matters including Sushant Singh Rajput companies which see Rhea and her brother as directors in the company.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

