Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes' quotes about each other over the years

Here's what the former couple had to say about their equation

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a huge shock for the nation. The 34-year-old late actor was one of the most loved actors and enjoyed a huge fan following. Even after four days, the news has yet not sunk in fully and is hard to process for many. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said. The actor had also been in news for his personal life. His past relationship with actress and co-star Ankita Lokhande was one of the most talked-about and the fans loved their chemistry. The couple fell in love on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. However, they called it quits in 2016 after six long years of togetherness. When Ankita’s first look from Manikarnika was released, the Kedarnath actor had commented on the picture, “It looks great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness." To which, Ankita had replied, "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same." As soon as the news of his death came into limelight, many started to scroll down the social media profile of his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande to look at how she reacted on the devastating news. But there was no news from her which is quite understandable thinking about the loss. She also visited his family after a day of his funeral along with producer Sandip Ssingh. Speaking of which, here's a look at what the stars said about each other over the years.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani