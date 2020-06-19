/
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes' quotes about each other over the years
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire industry as well as the nation is a state of shock. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant's relationship was really loved by fans in the past. Here's what the couple had to say about each other over the years.
Here's what the former couple had to say about their equation
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a huge shock for the nation. The 34-year-old late actor was one of the most loved actors and enjoyed a huge fan following. Even after four days, the news has yet not sunk in fully and is hard to process for many. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said. The actor had also been in news for his personal life. His past relationship with actress and co-star Ankita Lokhande was one of the most talked-about and the fans loved their chemistry. The couple fell in love on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. However, they called it quits in 2016 after six long years of togetherness. When Ankita’s first look from Manikarnika was released, the Kedarnath actor had commented on the picture, “It looks great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness." To which, Ankita had replied, "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same." As soon as the news of his death came into limelight, many started to scroll down the social media profile of his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande to look at how she reacted on the devastating news. But there was no news from her which is quite understandable thinking about the loss. She also visited his family after a day of his funeral along with producer Sandip Ssingh. Speaking of which, here's a look at what the stars said about each other over the years.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sushant spoke up about the rumours around the breakup
Taking to his Twitter handle, Sushant wrote, “Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do grow apart & it's unfortunate. Period!!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ankita said this amid the rumours of their split
Before the couple called it quits, the rumours of their breakup did rounds on the internet several times. Amid all those rumours, Ankita took to Twitter to put rumours to rest. She tweeted, "Don't feel alone I m always there in your heart, in ur life @itsSSR".
Photo Credit : Instagram
When they opened up on working with each other
In an interview, Ankita was asked about an opportunity to work with former partner Sushant to which she said, "As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good I will work with him."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sushant's reaction to this
Sushant shared similar views and said, “Yes! Kaam ke liye kabhi na nahi kar sakte hai, kisi ke liye bhi.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ankita opened up on Sushant's nature
A few years ago, before their breakup, Ankita Lokhande ridiculed the rumours of Sushant's infidelity and her insecurity towards his on-screen chemistry with Parineeti Chopra in Shuddh Desi Romance. The actress said, “Such rumours hurt since I have always admired and respected Sushant for his loyalty and commitment. He has never played games with me. He has always been a one-woman man and I love my man.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
When asked if exes can be friends
"I am okay being friends with an ex. You don’t become enemies. Everybody has their journey and they leave when the time is over. Maybe, they are only meant to be with you for that particular time." said Ankita.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
