Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's THESE moments are all things love; Check it out
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are often spotted together at various occasions and instances. However, none of them have reacted to any of the rumours. Let us check out some of their most adorable pictures together.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: January 21, 2020 06:25 pm
Sushant and Rhea's best moments
Sushant Singh Rajput has always been known for taking up some of the most unique, hard hitting, unique roles ever. The actor initially starred in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and rose to fame. The actor made his big screen debut with the film Kai Po Che! (2013). He then went on to deliver some brilliant performances in films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). The actor is very loved and popular among his fans as he keeps treating them with some breathtaking and charming photos of his and is a perfect combination of good looks and intellect. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has swooned everyone with her mesmerising looks. The actress started off as a VJ on MTV India and made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Rhea rose to fame with her cameo in the film Half Girlfriend co starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Rhea and Sushant are often seen together coming in and out of restaurants, airports, cafes, gyms or each other's residence. They have been a rumoured couple for a while now. They make for an adorable couple and we have compiled for you some of their cutest pictures together. Check it out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fitting perfectly together
Sushant and Rhea look just way too cute together and make a perfect pair and this picture speaks volumes for it.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Movie dates
Throwback to the time Rhea and Sushant were clicked as they stepped out for a movie together.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Happy times
Taking you to back to the time Sushant made sure to make Rhea's birthday special and this picture captured one of the moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dinner dates
Rhea and Sushant never miss out on quality time, here's a picture from one of their many dinner dates.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Friends like family
The couple's this candid vacay picture is truly heartwarming.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Keeping the love in a photograph
The stars make for an endearing pair and here's to one of their moments from their secret vacation together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
