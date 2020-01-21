Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's THESE moments are all things love; Check it out

1 / 7

Sushant and Rhea's best moments

Sushant Singh Rajput has always been known for taking up some of the most unique, hard hitting, unique roles ever. The actor initially starred in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and rose to fame. The actor made his big screen debut with the film Kai Po Che! (2013). He then went on to deliver some brilliant performances in films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). The actor is very loved and popular among his fans as he keeps treating them with some breathtaking and charming photos of his and is a perfect combination of good looks and intellect. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has swooned everyone with her mesmerising looks. The actress started off as a VJ on MTV India and made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Rhea rose to fame with her cameo in the film Half Girlfriend co starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Rhea and Sushant are often seen together coming in and out of restaurants, airports, cafes, gyms or each other's residence. They have been a rumoured couple for a while now. They make for an adorable couple and we have compiled for you some of their cutest pictures together. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram