Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary special: 5 must-watch movies of the actor

In his short career, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed several roles. He seamlessly made the shift from television to the silver screen and found huge success with his debut movie Kai Po Che. His repertoire is stocked with incredible movies and here are some films that we will always remember the young actor by. Take a look at some of the best movies of Sushant Singh Rajput.
In this blockbuster, Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role depicting the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from a ticket checker to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.
Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Tushar Pandey, and Thair Raj Bhasin, this blockbuster movie is based on a group of friends. The film depicts the harsh reality of the pressure of expectations and teaches how important it is to learn to deal with failure.
Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che was based on the novel 3 Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. The movie is a tale of three friends and is set in the times of the infamous Gujarat riots of 2002.
The movie was a love saga between a Muslim man Mansoor Khan and a Hindu girl Mukku. The two-faced several obstacles and societal rage due to their different political standards and religion. Later, when the floods devastate the region, their love is put through another test.
This was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie features Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is a remake of Hollywood's blockbuster film The Fault in Our Stars which was based on a novel by John Green. The film was first titled Kizie Aur Manny but was later changed to Dil Bechara.
