Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor with his Bollywood co stars

Sushant Singh Rajput's photos with his Bollywood co-stars

Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular and critically acclaimed actor in the Hindi film industry. He started his acting career in 2008 with the television series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and rose to fame in 2009 by playing the lead character in the popular series, Pavitra Rishta. After participating in a couple of television dance reality series like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He has appeared in many commercially successful movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput was always praised for having a great rapport with his co-stars as he always made them feel comfortable and was easy to work with. He was known for starting from the very bottom as a background dancer and went onto have a successful career in Bollywood. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the news of his untimely demise came as a jolt to everyone. Today, on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, here are pictures that prove Sushant Singh Rajput shared a good relation with all of his co-stars. Read ahead to take a look.

