Sushant Singh Rajput demise: The actor's memorable moments with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left all of us with a void in our hearts that will never be filled. The actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Here's looking back at their most memorable moments!
14046 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 01:12 pm
  • 1 / 8
    A look at Sushant and Rhea's memorable moments

    A look at Sushant and Rhea's memorable moments

    The nation was left shook with yet another heartbreaking news of demise yesterday. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most terrific performers the nation ever witnessed. He left a void in the industry that can never be filled. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. The actor has been one of the most loved stars. He enjoyed a massive fan following and was highly respected by the audiences for his craft. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said. While talking to India TV, Sushant’s cousin brother revealed that the Chhichhore actor was supposed to get married in November. Although he didn’t reveal the name of the girl, he did mention that the family was gearing up for the wedding which was said to take place in Mumbai. The actor was rumoured to be dating Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty and was last spotted with her in public. While the alleged lovebirds were seen together multiple times at different places, the duo never confirmed about their romantic relationship. From their social media updates to vacation pictures to hitting the gym together, Sushant and Rhea were very much setting couple goals already. However, when questioned regarding their love affair, the doubted duo has always denied dating rumours and confirmed that they were just friends. We loved seeing them together. Here's looking back at times when the duo made appearances together. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Spotted together

    Spotted together

    When Sushant and Rhea were papped together in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    A priceless candid moment

    A priceless candid moment

    This pic will leave you in tears.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Vacation memories

    Vacation memories

    Rhea posted some of their most endearing snaps on the actor's birthday this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Here's what she had to say

    Here's what she had to say

    "Happy birthday to the most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond." she wrote.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The actor will be missed

    The actor will be missed

    Sushant was an artist par excellence and he will surely be deeply missed by all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Throwback moments

    Throwback moments

    These moments are meant to be remembered and cherished forever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Goofy selfies

    Goofy selfies

    When the rumoured couple took a vacation with friends and clicked a picture under the waterfalls.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

