Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: A look at his priceless THROWBACK moments to cherish forever

Sushant Singh Rajput's priceless moments to be cherished

The nation is left shook with yet another heartbreaking news of demise. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most terrific performers the nation ever witnessed. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. The actor has been one of the most loved stars. He enjoyed a massive fan following and was highly respected by the audiences for his craft. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. The entire industry grieved the huge loss and took to social media to share their thoughts. The actor has left the world, yet, his spectacular body of work will be treasured forever! Speaking of which, here's reminiscing some of his best moments that must be cherished!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani