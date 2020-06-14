/
Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: A look at his priceless THROWBACK moments to cherish forever
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: As the nation mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise, here's taking you down the memory lane with his most precious moments that will be cherished forever.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
16000 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 14, 2020 07:42 pm
1 / 16
Sushant Singh Rajput's priceless moments to be cherished
The nation is left shook with yet another heartbreaking news of demise. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most terrific performers the nation ever witnessed. From Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Raabta and Chhichhore, he's always displayed his nuanced talent and craft. He was also known for his incredible wit, intelligence and sense of humour. The actor has been one of the most loved stars. He enjoyed a massive fan following and was highly respected by the audiences for his craft. He was a critics' favourite as he never failed to leave everyone impressed with his incredible talent. On this unfortunate news, his team issued requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. The entire industry grieved the huge loss and took to social media to share their thoughts. The actor has left the world, yet, his spectacular body of work will be treasured forever! Speaking of which, here's reminiscing some of his best moments that must be cherished!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 16
That heart-warming smile
This smile will be deeply missed!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 16
Infectious energy
His incredible dancing skills and infectious energy was marvellous!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 16
Posing for the paparazzi
The actor was extremely warm and friendly. He never failed to strike a pose for the shutterbugs with his beautiful smile.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 16
People's favourite
Sushant always made sure he blessed his fans with selfies, photographs and autographs. He was extremely loved by everyone.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 16
He will be missed
How adorable is this click! This smile will be deeply missed by all.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 16
When he made everyone else smile
Throwback to the time the star bought balloons from the vendors and clicked pictures with them.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 16
What a charmer!
He was extremely charming and made millions of hearts skip a beat.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 16
With the heroes of our nation
A look at the time Sushant posed with the brave policemen of our country.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 16
Rickshaw rides
When Sushant took a rickshaw ride around the town.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 16
Style on point
He always managed to impress everyone with his perfect sense of style!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
12 / 16
With his fellow colleagues
When Sushant posed for a picture with fellow colleagues Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
13 / 16
Sushant with MS Dhoni at a promotional press event
This picture brings back such sweet memories back to life.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
14 / 16
Such a happy soul!
This smile will be etched in millions of hearts forever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
15 / 16
Bike rides
Throwback to the time Sushant was papped riding a bike. How cute does he look in this snap!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
16 / 16
Picture perfect moments with fans
The hearth-throb snapped in a candid moment clicking selfies with his fans.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
