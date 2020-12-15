Advertisement
Year Ender 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor to Chadwick Boseman; Celebrities who bid us goodbye

As 2020 comes to an end, here's a list of celebrities from Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, who bid adieu to the world this year.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: December 15, 2020 01:19 pm
  • 1 / 17
    List of celebs who bid us goodbye in 2020

    This year will remain as one of the most unforgettable one for multiple reasons. During the lockdown, celebrities shared pictures and videos and gave fans an insight into their quarantine period. From doing house chores to learning a new skill and staying in touch with their loved ones through video calls, this year was eventful in many ways. While several celebrities tied the knot and began their new journey, there are some actors who stepped their foot into parenthood. Some even announced that they are all set to become parents. On the other side, this year, Bollywood, as well as, Hollywood lost many great and talented celebrities. The news of every celebrity death left everyone in shock. From Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman, many celebrities left the world and left us heartbroken. As this year comes to an end, take a look at this list of celebrities who bid us goodbye.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty Images

  • 2 / 17
    Rishi Kapoor

    The news of Rishi Kapoor's death broke many hearts. The late actor passed away on April 30 after battling leukemia for two years.

    Photo Credit : Rishi Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 17
    Irrfan

    The Angrezi Medium actor, who not only achieved success in Bollywood but also in the West, passed away at the age of 53 after battling for months with cancer.

    Photo Credit : Irrfan Instagram

  • 4 / 17
    Sushant Singh Rajput

    The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death left many in shock. The Dil Bechara actor died by suicide at his residence on June 14th.

    Photo Credit : Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

  • 5 / 17
    Wendell Rodricks

    Famous fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Goa.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 17
    Asif Basra

    Asif Basra, who is known for his performances in movies like Jab We Met, Kai Po Che and more, died by suicide in his apartment in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh.

    Photo Credit : Asif Basra Instagram

  • 7 / 17
    Samir Sharma

    This year, we also lost Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma, who died by suicide at his house in Malad.

    Photo Credit : Samir Sharma Instagram

  • 8 / 17
    Divya Bhatnagar

    TV's popular actress Divya Bhatnagar was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was battling with it. Unfortunately, she left for her heavenly abode after having succumbed to Coronavirus.

    Photo Credit : Divya Bhatnagar Instagram

  • 9 / 17
    SP Balasubrahmanyam

    Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam left for his heavenly abode on September 25.

    Photo Credit : SP Charan Instagram

  • 10 / 17
    Saroj Khan

    Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3. Several celebrities paid tribute by recalling their happy moments with her.

    Photo Credit : Saroj Khan Instagram

  • 11 / 17
    Nishikant Kamat

    This year, we also lost popular filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 17
    Wajid Khan

    Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame had tested positive for COVID-19, and died of cardiac arrest.

    Photo Credit : Wajid Khan Instagram

  • 13 / 17
    Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

    Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

    Photo Credit : Kobe Bryant Instagram

  • 14 / 17
    Chadwick Boseman

    Chadwick Boseman, best known for his film Black Panther, lost his battle to cancer, at the age of 43. The news of his death left everyone heartbroken.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 15 / 17
    Sean Connery

    Sean Connery, who played the iconic James Bond character passed away the age of 90 due to pneumonia and heart failure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 16 / 17
    Caroline Flack

    Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack died by suicide at the age of 40, in her east London home.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 17 / 17
    Naya Rivera

    Naya Rivera was found dead on July 13, after the actress went missing while boating with her son.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images