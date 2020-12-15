Year Ender 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor to Chadwick Boseman; Celebrities who bid us goodbye

1 / 17

List of celebs who bid us goodbye in 2020

This year will remain as one of the most unforgettable one for multiple reasons. During the lockdown, celebrities shared pictures and videos and gave fans an insight into their quarantine period. From doing house chores to learning a new skill and staying in touch with their loved ones through video calls, this year was eventful in many ways. While several celebrities tied the knot and began their new journey, there are some actors who stepped their foot into parenthood. Some even announced that they are all set to become parents. On the other side, this year, Bollywood, as well as, Hollywood lost many great and talented celebrities. The news of every celebrity death left everyone in shock. From Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman, many celebrities left the world and left us heartbroken. As this year comes to an end, take a look at this list of celebrities who bid us goodbye.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty Images