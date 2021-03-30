Advertisement
From Sushmita Sen to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: PHOTOS of former beauty queens of India with their daughters

Pictures of former beauty pageant winners clicked with their daughters that will surely melt the hearts of millions of people. Read further ahead to take a look.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Pageant winners with their daughters

    Pageant winners with their daughters

    There have been many queens who have gone ahead an extra mile to participate in one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world and made the entire nation proud by bringing that crown home. The title of these beauty pageants is won by a handful of gorgeous women from the country who never stop inspiring millions of girls to follow their hearts and make a mark of their own. After achieving great success in life, these pageant winners ultimately decided to settle down with their husbands and take care of their family with just as enthusiasm and respect. Some beauty pageant winners have given birth to a girl after their marriage and are often spotted goofing around with their daughters. As it is known worldwide that mothers and daughters share a very special bond, these pageant winners also have a very great relationship with their daughters. Here are pictures of some of the very well-known, popular, and highly respectable beauty pageant winners in India who are adorably clicked with their daughters. Read further ahead to take a look at these pictures that will surely make the hearts of millions of people melt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen has the title of being the Miss Universe 1994 and has two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Neha Dhupia

    Neha Dhupia has the title of being the Femina Miss India 2002 and has an adorable baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Lara Dutta

    Lara Dutta has the title of being the Miss Universe 2000 and has a daughter named Saira Bhupathi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Namrata Shirodkar

    Namrata Shirodkar has the title of being the Femina Miss India Universe 1993 and Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 1993 and has a daughter named Sitara Ghattamaneni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza has the title of being Miss Asia Pacific 2000 and recently went to have a vacation with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Juhi Chawla

    Juhi Chawla has the title of being Miss India 1984 and has a daughter, Jhanvi Mehta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Diana Hayden

    Diana Hayden has the title of being the Miss World 1997 and has a daughter named Arya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the title of being the Miss World 1994 and has a daughter named Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

