5 Times Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen gave us major couple goals

Television actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen today welcomed their first child baby girl on Monday. Rajeev took to Instagram to share photos of himself with his wife and the newborn. He wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God (sic).” The couple got married In June 2019. However, they made to headlines when their marriage hit the rough patch. But the couple worked and resolved the issue. The actress had also started her own clothing brand in October 2020 with the name Charu's Closet. Sushmita Sen also shared the good news on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga. I love you guys.”

Photo Credit : Charu Asopa Instagram