Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 12 Splendid PHOTOS of the birthday girl clicked by beau Rohman Shawl

Times Rohman Shawl turned photographer for Sushmita Sen

The gorgeous actress Sushmita Sen turns a year older today. Fans and followers of the star are showering her with birthday wishes. Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her acting debut with Dastak. She later went on to star in many films and won the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performances in movies. She is remembered for her performances in Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya and more. She created a huge buzz after she made her digital debut a few months ago. She was seen in the web series Aarya. Sushmita won everyone's hearts with her brilliant acting in it. The actress' personal life has always created buzz as much as her professional life. On the personal side, as we know, she is currently dating Rohman Shawl, who is a model by profession. The couple is madly and deeply in love with each other and their romantic social media posts are proof of the same. As revealed by the actress, Rohman DM'ed her on Instagram and later invited her for a game of football. However, instead of football, Sushmita asked him out for a coffee date and that's how they met for the first time and soon began dating. Sushmita and Rohman are now relationship goals. Their social media posts about each other and public appearances create a lot of buzz. Today, on the occasion of Sushmita's birthday, check out her beautiful pictures clicked by beau Rohman.

Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram