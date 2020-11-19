Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 12 Splendid PHOTOS of the birthday girl clicked by beau Rohman Shawl

Advertisement
Sushmita Sen turns a year older today. On the occasion of the actress' birthday, check out her beautiful pictures clicked by beau Rohman Shawl.
    The gorgeous actress Sushmita Sen turns a year older today. Fans and followers of the star are showering her with birthday wishes. Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her acting debut with Dastak. She later went on to star in many films and won the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performances in movies. She is remembered for her performances in Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya and more. She created a huge buzz after she made her digital debut a few months ago. She was seen in the web series Aarya. Sushmita won everyone's hearts with her brilliant acting in it. The actress' personal life has always created buzz as much as her professional life. On the personal side, as we know, she is currently dating Rohman Shawl, who is a model by profession. The couple is madly and deeply in love with each other and their romantic social media posts are proof of the same. As revealed by the actress, Rohman DM'ed her on Instagram and later invited her for a game of football. However, instead of football, Sushmita asked him out for a coffee date and that's how they met for the first time and soon began dating. Sushmita and Rohman are now relationship goals. Their social media posts about each other and public appearances create a lot of buzz. Today, on the occasion of Sushmita's birthday, check out her beautiful pictures clicked by beau Rohman.

    Sharing this picture, Sushmita wrote, "When love & light reflects all round you... you know it's Diwali."

    How beautiful is this snap of the actress!

    "#fashionmood #poetic #clickclick "The length & the breadth of it!!!" Beautiful shots @rohmanshawl I love them & the men behind the lens. #sharing #inthemoment #supercapture #stillnesspeaks I love you guys!!!," captioned Sushmita.

    This sunkissed picture of the actress is too beautiful.

    Sharing this picture, Sushmita wrote, "Soaking in the sun!!! Need to sleeeeeeep!! #atlanta #showtime I love you guys!!! Nice shot @rohmanshawl mmmuuuuuaaah."

    This picture will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    This picture will leave you mesmerised.

    This is a stunning picture.

    The actress mentioned that she loves the way he sees her.

    "Don't look 'I am making a wish'" (smile and heart emojis) Nice shot by @rohmanshawl," captioned Sushmita.

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

