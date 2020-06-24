/
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Love Story: From sliding into her DMs, first coffee date to social media PDA
From attending lavish parties to going on vacations, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been making fans go gaga over them. As they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at their love story.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 24, 2020 04:33 pm
A look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's magical love story
Sushmita Sen is currently creating a huge buzz as she recently made a comeback with the web series Aarya on the OTT platform. The same is directed by Ram Madhvani and has been receiving good reviews as well. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Sen was asked if she would do what Aarya does in the show if push comes to shove? The former Miss Universe said, "I am an intense woman, I have never liked it shallow. (Laughs)," and added, "I am a peaceful person in my life. I stay away from drama and negativity as much as possible. But if anyone ever attacks my family, and by family I mean dil ke rishte, anybody I consider family, you can be rest assured, my claws will come out and then all the peace and quiet self will go out." The actress further mentioned that she would protect her family. Sushmita is very active on social media. During the lockdown, she has been sharing stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress' adorable moments with her daughters Alisah and Renee always win the internet. On the dating side, Sushmita is happily in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. The couple's workout videos often create a buzz and go viral. Both are workout partners and their videos are an absolute treat to fans. From attending lavish parties to going on vacations, Rohman and Sushmita have been making fans go gaga over them. Well, as they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at the couple's beautiful love story.
How it all began
There were reports that Sushmita and Rohman first met at a fashion show but it wasn't true. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita spilled the beans and revealed, "He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you."
DM
She further added, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and thus boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him."
Started talking to each other
The actress then dropped him a text saying, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world." Rohman responded and said, "I am jumping from one room to another. I cannot believe you responded."
First date
The former Miss Universe revealed that he offered her to come to play football with him but instead, she asked for coffee. The couple met each other in person and that was it!
Social media PDA
After spending quality time with each other, Sushmita and Rohman began dating. Since confirming their relationship, they have been making several public appearances and winning hearts with their cute social media PDA.
Break up rumours
There were once rumours of trouble in their paradise. However, Sushmita dismissed the rumours by sharing a picture with him on Instagram.
He is a family
Rohman shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters, Alisah and Renee. The actress often shares pictures featuring the three of them together as well.
Is marriage on the cards?
During a live session, a fan asked, "When will you get married," Sushmita looked at her beau and said, "The question is for you," and he said that he is ready to marry her whenever she says yes.
