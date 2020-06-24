Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Love Story: From sliding into her DMs, first coffee date to social media PDA

1 / 9

A look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's magical love story

Sushmita Sen is currently creating a huge buzz as she recently made a comeback with the web series Aarya on the OTT platform. The same is directed by Ram Madhvani and has been receiving good reviews as well. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Sen was asked if she would do what Aarya does in the show if push comes to shove? The former Miss Universe said, "I am an intense woman, I have never liked it shallow. (Laughs)," and added, "I am a peaceful person in my life. I stay away from drama and negativity as much as possible. But if anyone ever attacks my family, and by family I mean dil ke rishte, anybody I consider family, you can be rest assured, my claws will come out and then all the peace and quiet self will go out." The actress further mentioned that she would protect her family. Sushmita is very active on social media. During the lockdown, she has been sharing stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress' adorable moments with her daughters Alisah and Renee always win the internet. On the dating side, Sushmita is happily in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. The couple's workout videos often create a buzz and go viral. Both are workout partners and their videos are an absolute treat to fans. From attending lavish parties to going on vacations, Rohman and Sushmita have been making fans go gaga over them. Well, as they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at the couple's beautiful love story.

Photo Credit : Instagram