Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: 5 PHOTOS that prove the Aarya star is a doting mom to Renee and Alisah

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turns 46 today. The gorgeous diva has always been praised for her charming face, perfect looks, and wonderful nature. But, apart from this, the actress has always been known for being a fabulous single mother of her two adorable daughters Alisah and Renee. Sushmita is undoubtedly a wonderful mother and an inspiration to many doting moms. Usually, it is believed that a woman is incomplete without a man in her life. But, actress Sushmita Sen single-handedly managed to raise her two daughters with immense love and respect. Here's a look at 5 adorable pictures of Aarya star Sushmita Sen with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.
The trio of mother and daughters is just too cute for words. Be it vacationing together or spending time at home, they are always captured having fun with one another.
Sushmita Sen has always given top priority to her family than to her filmy career. That's why the actress is still and will always be the best example of the perfect single mother. Here's another adorable photo of Aarya actress with her little munchkin.
Sushmita's life revolves around her daughters Renee and Alisah and her Instagram feed is proof of the same! In this click, the actress can be seen hugging her daughters and enjoying the mother-daughter moment.
Sushmita loves children and has always been like a child when spending time with her beautiful daughters. Here's another cute picture of Sushmita and her daughters enjoying a glistening sunset together.
The actress shares an amazing bond with her two daughters Alisah and Renee. In this click, the Bollywood diva can be seen posing with her daughters Alisah and Renee and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl.