Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: 5 PHOTOS that prove the Aarya star is a doting mom to Renee and Alisah

Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's cutest moments with Renee and Alisah

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turns 46 today. The gorgeous diva has always been praised for her charming face, perfect looks, and wonderful nature. But, apart from this, the actress has always been known for being a fabulous single mother of her two adorable daughters Alisah and Renee. Sushmita is undoubtedly a wonderful mother and an inspiration to many doting moms. Usually, it is believed that a woman is incomplete without a man in her life. But, actress Sushmita Sen single-handedly managed to raise her two daughters with immense love and respect. Here's a look at 5 adorable pictures of Aarya star Sushmita Sen with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

Photo Credit : Rohman Shawl's Instagram