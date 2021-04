1 / 8

Pictures of Sushmita Sen with her daughters

Sushmita Sen is a very popular actor and model, who rose to fame after being crowned as the Femina Miss India Universe that gave her the right to compete for the Miss Universe title in 1994. Sushmita Sen is the first Indian to win this competition and has been working in the Indian entertainment industry ever since. She made her acting debut with the Tamil action movie, Ratchagan (1997) after which she went ahead to make her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Biwi No 1 (1999). Sushmita Sen has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades for her great performances on-screen and saw the very peak of her career when she was offered movies back-to-back with great actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Having successfully made a huge fanbase for herself, Sushmita Sen adopted two beautiful girls, Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010, respectively. After starting to look after her first child until her second child turned 10 years old, Sushmita Sen appeared a little less on-screen as she was focusing on her life as a mother taking care of her two daughters. Here are Sushmita Sen’s pictures with her adorable daughters that prove that she is a great mother. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram