Sushmita Sen’s ethnic outfits

Sushmita Sen is a very well-known Indian actor and model, who rose to fame after being crowned as the Femina Miss India Universe that gave her the right to compete for the Miss Universe title in 1994. Susmita is the first Indian to win this competition and has been working in the Indian entertainment industry ever since. She made her acting debut with the Tamil action movie Ratchagan in 1997, after which she made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Biwi No 1 in 1999. Sushmita Sen has won many awards and accolades for her great performances on-screen and saw the peak of her career when she was offered movies back-to-back with superstars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. After adopting two adorable baby girls, Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010 respectively, Sushmita Sen started to appear a little less on-screen as she was focusing on her life as a mother taking care of two daughters and bringing them up in the most perfect way. Recently, the actor made the headlines for making her comeback in the industry with the DisneyPlus Hotstar web series, Aarya. Along with impressing people with her great on-screen work and good real-life deeds, Sushmita Sen is also often spotted giving major fashion goals. Here are Sushmita Sen’s ethnic outfits that her fans and followers would surely love. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram