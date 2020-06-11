Advertisement
Sushmita Sen: Take a look at the star’s vacation PHOTOS that will give you major wanderlust

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Main Hoon Na actress Sushmita Sen and her vacations diaries that will prompt you to pack your bags right away. Take a look!
4344 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Sushmita Sen Take a look at the star’s vacation PHOTOS that will give you major wanderlust

    Sushmita Sen travel diaries

    Ever since Sushmita Sen made her Instagram debut, this Former Miss Universe has been treating her fans and Instafam with a myriad of photos and videos. From her workout videos, loved up pictures with beau Rohman Shawl, family photos to vacation glimpses, Sushmita’s social media channel is something which gives fans a closer look into her life. And today, we decided to round up a series of Sushmita’s vacation photos that proves that she loves to travel and also photos that give us major wanderlust vibes. From traveling with Rohman to jetting off with her daughters, Sushmita Sen loves to holiday, and what is amazing is that this Main Hoon Na actress makes sure to share her vacation photos with her fans. From posing in a monokini to posing on the streets of NYC to posing with Renee and Alisah, Sushmita Sen’s vacation photos are surely goals and therefore, here’s celebrating the actress and her Insta-worthy vacation photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Sushmita Sen at the Taj Mahal

    Sushmita Sen at the Taj Mahal

    Sushmita Sen is all set to mark her comeback on the screen with the digital crime drama series- Aarya, and it was only a few days back that the makers of Aarya dropped the trailer of the show online.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Sushmita with Alisha and Renee

    Sushmita with Alisha and Renee

    Sushmita Sen is extremely attached to her daughters- Renee and Alisah and often, they jet off for vacations

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Sushmita Sen and Rohman's vacay photos are a treat to the eyes

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman's vacay photos are a treat to the eyes

    We all know that Sushmita Sen is dating Rohman Shawl and often, this Former Miss Universe takes to Instagram to post loved-up vacay photos with her beau

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Actress looks like a breath of fresh air

    Actress looks like a breath of fresh air

    Sushmita Sen is all set to mark her comeback on the screen with the digital crime drama series- Aarya, and it was only a few days back that the makers of Aarya dropped the trailer of the show online.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Sushmita is a water baby and this photo is proof

    Sushmita is a water baby and this photo is proof

    Sushmita Sen was last seen on screen in 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak and her last Bollywood film was the 2010 film No Problem.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    She is a poser

    She is a poser

    Aarya is a crime drama series which will release on June 19, and it is a 9-episode series starring Sikander Kher and Chandrachud Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    During an interview, Sushnita Sen said that she was ready to beg for the role after she read the script of Aarya. “Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse. It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman,” shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Vision in white

    Vision in white

    Talking about Aarya, the show is an official adaptation of a Dutch crime-drama Penoza and traces the clash in familial relationships damaged with betrayal and treachery. In the show, Sushmita Sen plays the titular role while Chandrachur Singh plays the role of her husband.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Vacay done right

    Vacay done right

    Taking to Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared a video from the sets of Aarya in Rajasthan wherein she, along with the cast of Aarya, were seen dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Sush looks gorgeous in a bikini

    Sush looks gorgeous in a bikini

    Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live interaction on Instagram, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Swag mode on

    Swag mode on

    Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and post the trailer release, the director took to Twitter to thank Sushmita for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

