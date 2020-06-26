Advertisement
Sushmita Sen: THESE PHOTOS of the actress show us how to work out in style

Today, we rounded up a series of workout photos of Main Hoon Na actress Sushmita Sen that will totally inspire you to get up and workout at home; Take a look
3041 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen can give all the current lot of actresses a run for their money because boy, when it comes to fitness, you can’t beat Sushmita Sen. Anytime of the week and any day of the week, this Former Miss Universe makes sure to religiously workout. Thanks to her social media channels, Sushmita often shares sneak-peek into her workout sesh and while sometimes, she works out alone, on other days, she has beau Rohman Shawl for company, and today, we rounded up workout photos of Sushmita Sen that will surely give you inspiration and motivation, to begin with. From cardio, yoga, functional training to other forms of exercise, this Main Hoon Na actress doles out major workout goals, and besides her workout sesh, what always grabs our attention everytime she posts a workout photo is her workout gear. From wearing a bralette paired with jeggings to sporting an all-black look, Sushmita Sen’s workout gear is as stylish as her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Yoga look on fleek

    Yoga look on fleek

    Sushmita Sen gives us a lesson on how to nail the yoga look like a pro

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Sushmita Sen and Rohman workout together

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman workout together

    While sometimes, Sushmita Sen works out alone, on other days, she gives us major workout goals as she works out with beau Rohman Shawl

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Sushmita Sen nails the black workout look

    Sushmita Sen nails the black workout look

    Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her debut web show- Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house and as we speak, Aarya has released online to thunderous response

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Sushmita Sen nails a handstand

    Sushmita Sen nails a handstand

    Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Sushmita Sen doles out major workout goals

    Sushmita Sen doles out major workout goals

    Post the trailer release of Aarya, the director Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Sushmita Sen looks hot while she works out

    Sushmita Sen looks hot while she works out

    During a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Sushmita was asked about nepotism and how she survived it as the question read, "How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ??” And to this, this Former Miss Universe said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Post workout mirror selfie on point

    Post workout mirror selfie on point

    Also, during the AMA, a fan asked Sushmita about her character in Aarya and one good reason to watch Aarya and to this, this Main Hoon Na actress said, “To remember & celebrate the innate strength in you!!!Fisted handGrinning faceHugging faceRed heart #truetolife #AskAarya..”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    All black look

    All black look

    Sushmita Sen has been in a relationship with beau Rohman Shawl since a couple of years and what is amazing is that this diva has never shied away from talking about her relationship

  • 10 / 11
    Workout goals

    Workout goals

    Sushmita Sen is truly workout goals and during a chat show when Tiger Shroff was asked to pick up one workout buddy from the industry, he had said that he would love to workout with Sushmita Sen and well, we know why because her hard work and dedication is unprecedented.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Never go wrong with black

    Never go wrong with black

    Sushmita Sen was asked about season 2 of Aarya by a fan and to this, the actress directed the question to the makers of the show

    Photo Credit : Instagram

