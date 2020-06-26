Sushmita Sen: THESE PHOTOS of the actress show us how to work out in style

1 / 11

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen can give all the current lot of actresses a run for their money because boy, when it comes to fitness, you can’t beat Sushmita Sen. Anytime of the week and any day of the week, this Former Miss Universe makes sure to religiously workout. Thanks to her social media channels, Sushmita often shares sneak-peek into her workout sesh and while sometimes, she works out alone, on other days, she has beau Rohman Shawl for company, and today, we rounded up workout photos of Sushmita Sen that will surely give you inspiration and motivation, to begin with. From cardio, yoga, functional training to other forms of exercise, this Main Hoon Na actress doles out major workout goals, and besides her workout sesh, what always grabs our attention everytime she posts a workout photo is her workout gear. From wearing a bralette paired with jeggings to sporting an all-black look, Sushmita Sen’s workout gear is as stylish as her.

Photo Credit : Instagram