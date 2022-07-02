Sushmita Sen's revelation from her interview with Twinkle Khanna which prove that she is a strong woman

Sushmita Sen is the epitome of beauty and grace. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at her talk. In a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita poured her heart out about her personal life and professional life. Today we bring to you a couple of revelations that the actress made in this interview.
Sushmita Sen revealed that she had lied to her parents and went clubbing with her friends. There in the club, a gentleman walked towards her and gave her his business card and asked her to apply for Miss India tomorrow. Sushmita went back home, said all this to her mother and she encouraged the actress to go apply for the beauty pageant tomorrow. When Sushmita came to know that in the same year even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was competing, she took her form back and came back home. After her mom did not speak to her for 2 days, on the third day she went and applied for the competition. This decision of her changed her life.
Sushmita Sen proudly said that if you haven’t touched 40 yet, you have not lived yet. She further said that her best phase of life started after 40. “38 was when I was ill, so my attention shifted from my body, my looks to my health. So after I crossed 40, from hair, makeup, and skin second. That’s why from 40 started my best phase.”
“If you lose yourself then you won nothing. So I just wanted to be a person who wanted to be honest and speak my mind and learn how to speak it gracefully. You can say things very crassly also and unfortunately when you do that your point is lost. Be that plastic surgery in my life, be that men, be that married, be that whatever bad things you think there is, it exists. I never carry guilt about any mistakes I did in my life because I never bullshitted about them. I lived them.”
“It takes time for you to grow an umbilical connection, but it grows. When Renee came she was a very unwell child, she was actually not fit for adoption. She had accumulated water in her lungs and her growth was 3 months shorter in age than a 6-month old and her brain circumference was also smaller than a 6-month-old child. And when you are an adoptive parent, everybody in this world will think that it is their business to tell you how to raise a child because tumhe nahi aata. It still happens and I find that extremely annoying.” Later she revealed an incident where she came back from the shooting and just touched her daughter only to realise that she was wheezing. Sushmita rushed her to the hospital and Renee was admitted to the ICU. Sushmita revealed that it was just an instinct of a mother.
