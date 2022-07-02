Sushmita Sen's revelation from her interview with Twinkle Khanna which prove that she is a strong woman

5 / 5

The instinct of a mother

“It takes time for you to grow an umbilical connection, but it grows. When Renee came she was a very unwell child, she was actually not fit for adoption. She had accumulated water in her lungs and her growth was 3 months shorter in age than a 6-month old and her brain circumference was also smaller than a 6-month-old child. And when you are an adoptive parent, everybody in this world will think that it is their business to tell you how to raise a child because tumhe nahi aata. It still happens and I find that extremely annoying.” Later she revealed an incident where she came back from the shooting and just touched her daughter only to realise that she was wheezing. Sushmita rushed her to the hospital and Renee was admitted to the ICU. Sushmita revealed that it was just an instinct of a mother.

Photo Credit : Renee Instagram