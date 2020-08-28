When Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl were papped and their romantic PHOTOS won the internet

1 / 10

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl are one of the most sough-after B-town couples and we say this because whenever this Former Miss Universe posts a photo or video featuring Rohman on social media, it goes viral in no time. Also, whenever these lovebirds step out, the paparazzi loves to click them and what is amazing is that they love to pose for them. While sometimes, this Main Hoon Na actress is papped solo, on other occasions, we have Rohman accompanying his ladylove and so today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl when the two were papped in the city and they unapologetically displayed their PDA and gave us some loved-up photos. Now we all know that while Sushmita Sen is 44 years old, boyfriend Rohman Shawl is younger to her, and during an interview, Sushmita revealed that he hid his age from her during their initial conversations as the two have a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani