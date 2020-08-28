Advertisement
When Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl were papped and their romantic PHOTOS won the internet

Today, we rounded up a series of paparazzi photos of Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl when the two gave us major couple goals. Take a look
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 06:24 pm
  1 / 10
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl are one of the most sough-after B-town couples and we say this because whenever this Former Miss Universe posts a photo or video featuring Rohman on social media, it goes viral in no time. Also, whenever these lovebirds step out, the paparazzi loves to click them and what is amazing is that they love to pose for them. While sometimes, this Main Hoon Na actress is papped solo, on other occasions, we have Rohman accompanying his ladylove and so today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl when the two were papped in the city and they unapologetically displayed their PDA and gave us some loved-up photos. Now we all know that while Sushmita Sen is 44 years old, boyfriend Rohman Shawl is younger to her, and during an interview, Sushmita revealed that he hid his age from her during their initial conversations as the two have a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 10
    Sushmita Sen and Rohman

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman

    “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined,” she said.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 10
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl grab eyeballs whenever they are papped out and about their city

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  4 / 10
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    When Sushmita was asked to comment about nepotism, the actress had said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 10
    Goals

    Goals

    Today, as Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Alisah, celebrates her 11th birthday, she took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her that read, “Happy Birthday love of my life! V R 11 years old today!! From D moment our eyes met, V could speak, a language of our own!! U R magical my little one!! Every moment of these 11 years, I’ve thanked God for the privilege of being your mother. I love you infinity Alisah.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 10
    La Familia

    La Familia

    What is amazing is that Rohman gets along with Alisah and Renne really well and fans love their camaraderie

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 10
    Twinning game on point

    Twinning game on point

    Often, Sushmita and Rohman indulge in cute PDA while posing for the paps and never disappoint them

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 10
    Awesome together

    Awesome together

    As we all know, Sushmita adopted both Renee and Alisah and during a recent interview, when she was asked about adoption, this Biwi No 1 actress had said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  9 / 10
    Sush and Rohman

    Sush and Rohman

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's social media PDA is something that always grabs eyeballs

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  10 / 10
    All smiles

    All smiles

    During a recent Instagram live, Sushmita Sen and Aarya director Ram Madhvani confirmed season 2 of the show

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

