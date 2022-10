TV actor Aly Goni sports casuals as he arrives at Sussanne Khan's Birthday Bash

Today, popular interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan has turned a year older. As she celebrates her 44th birthday in style, we have spotted several celebrities marking their attendance at the venue. However, we are yet to witness the birthday girl's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan at the party, we cannot underestimate that her birthday is being celebrated with great pomp and fervour. At first, we spotted Television actor Aly Goni arriving at the venue. He rose to fame after participating in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14 to name a few.