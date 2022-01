4 / 6

Supporting roles

Although she started in 2009, her work was first noticed with the film Tanu Weds Manu. Her role in the movie was much appreciated, and in 2013, she went on to play Bindiya in the film Raanjhanaa. She reappeared as Kangana's friend in Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her love affair with secondary roles continued in films like Veere Di Wedding and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Photo Credit : Sahil Taksh/Swara Bhasker's Instagram