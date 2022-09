Happy Birthday Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney turns 25! The actress gained major fame in the industry after her character Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. Though even before her breakthrough role, Sweeney had done a phenomenal job in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! and in the hit series Handmaid's Tale. Sweeney is also stanned on the internet for her iconic fashion sense as she brings something new to the red carpet every time she walks one. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best red carpet appearances so far.