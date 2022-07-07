Sylvester Stallone Birthday: 6 PICS of the Rocky actor that explain why he was the '80s heartthrob

Sylvester Stallone turns 76! Stallone's fame was gradual but in 1976, he hit the jackpot when he got to play the role of the boxer Rocky Balboa in the legendary film Rocky. The next year, he became the third actor to be nominated for two Oscars. But the problem arose when until 1982, his only hits came from the Rocky franchise while none other than the first one received critical acclaim. But the tables turned when he picked on the role of John Rambo in First Blood and once again Stallone was one of the revered. Besides his movies, the actor was also famous for his killer looks. On that note, check out some snaps of Sylvester Stallone that prove he was the '80s heartthrob.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Stalone had a quality to him that attracted people towards him easily, a charm like no other.
Attending an event with his current with Jennifer Flavin, Stallone beams with happiness.
Rocking his french beard, Stallone goes to the premiere of Deep Blue Sea with his wife in 1999.
Going back to the old days, Stallone poses for the camera all dressed up in 1977 as he stuns in his baker-boy style.
While at the premiere of Saving Private Ryan, Stallone dropped jaws with his simple style while wearing a white blazer on a black t-shirt and pants.
This blurry snap of Stallone from the Oscars has all the power to charm all with his beaded eyes and innocent smile.