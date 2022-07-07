Sylvester Stallone Birthday: 6 PICS of the Rocky actor that explain why he was the '80s heartthrob

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone turns 76! Stallone's fame was gradual but in 1976, he hit the jackpot when he got to play the role of the boxer Rocky Balboa in the legendary film Rocky. The next year, he became the third actor to be nominated for two Oscars. But the problem arose when until 1982, his only hits came from the Rocky franchise while none other than the first one received critical acclaim. But the tables turned when he picked on the role of John Rambo in First Blood and once again Stallone was one of the revered. Besides his movies, the actor was also famous for his killer looks. On that note, check out some snaps of Sylvester Stallone that prove he was the '80s heartthrob.

Photo Credit : Getty Images