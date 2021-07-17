Advertisement
From Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood actresses turned producers

Bollywood celebrities are often spotted venturing into the field of production after becoming popular in the entertainment industry. Read ahead to take a look.
    Bollywood actresses who own production houses

    Bollywood celebrities are considered to be one of the most affluent in the entertainment industry from all over the world. These celebrities work very hard for themselves and their families. Along with leaving a mark with their acting skills, the Bollywood actors also often know the secret to multiply the money that they have made. Apart from acting, many Bollywood actresses have started their own businesses and production houses in addition to acting. Right from Anushka Shamra, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to the most recent Taapsee Paanuu, actresses are turning producers. Take a look at the actresses and their production houses.

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma teamed up with her brother, Karnesh and the siblings launched their production house, Clean Slate Films in 2014. Over the years, they have produced not only movies like Pari, NH10 and Philauri but have also produced web series like Paatal Lok and films like Bulbul for OTT platforms.

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone’s production house, Ka Productions was established in 2018 and the actor’s first project as a producer was Meghna Gulzar’s critically acclaimed movie, Chhapaak where the actress played the lead role.

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza founded her production house, Born Free Entertainment, in 2011, along with her friend and Bollywood director, Sahil Sangha, and they have produced many movies and web series under the company.

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu launched her production house, Outsiders Films in 2021 and took to her official social media handle in order to announce the news and the first movie that she will be bankrolling is Blurr.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful and powerful women in the entertainment business. Her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, is another feather to her hat. The company was launched in 2015 and the actor has produced many regional movies under the banner.

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt launched her own production house in 2021, titled Eternal Sunshine Productions, and has announced its first project, Darlings, in partnership with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

