Anushka Sharma to Taapsee Pannu, 5 actresses who will play a sportsperson in their film

Saiyami Kher in 'Ghoomer'

Saiyami Kher, known for her work in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will soon be seen as a cricketer in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer'. The actor will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in this film in which he would be essaying the role of her coach. Interestingly, Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and even made it to the National team selection. So, one can expect her to ace this character of a cricketer!

Photo Credit : Saiyami Kher Instagram