Anushka Sharma to Taapsee Pannu, 5 actresses who will play a sportsperson in their film

From Mary Kom to Dangal, Bollywood is home to several films depicting the inspiring journey and passion of sportswomen in India. Now, ahead of a string of female-led sports films, we have curated a list of actresses who will soon be turning into athletes on the silver screen.
After playing the role of Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is set to get back on the big screen as Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, in 'Shabaash Mithu', which is the official biopic of Mithali Raj. We wish Taapsee all the very best for her upcoming sports drama based on the most celebrated game in our country!
Anushka Sharma will be seen portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. The film traces India's most celebrated fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey. The movie revolves around the highlights of Jhulan's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest women cricketers India has ever produced. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for 'Mr & Mrs. Mahi' produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sharan Sharma. The film revolves around cricket, and the Dhadak actor will be essaying the character of Mahima. While the makers haven't revealed much about the plot of the film, we still know that Mr. And Mrs. Mahi is touted to be a heartwarming story about cricketing aspirations. Well, we wish the entire team of this film all the love and luck!
Saiyami Kher, known for her work in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will soon be seen as a cricketer in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer'. The actor will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in this film in which he would be essaying the role of her coach. Interestingly, Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and even made it to the National team selection. So, one can expect her to ace this character of a cricketer!
Rasika Dugal, whose recent credit includes the second installment of the hit Amazon series, 'Mirzapur', is leading the cast of 'Spike', a Hindi-language sports drama. Created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, the series will see Dugal play a volleyball coach. As part of her preparation for the role, the actress has spent three months of volleyball training in Mumbai. With such a powerhouse of talent on board for the film, we surely have high expectations from this one!
