1 / 7

A look at Taapsee Pannu's interesting facts

The smart, talented and versatile Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 32nd birthday today. The Soorma actress needs no introduction as her work speaks for itself. The engineer turned actress belongs to a Sikh family. She is known for her movie choices and impeccable statements. Before venturing into acting, she pursued a career in modelling and worked with many brands. After establishing herself as an eminent model, Taapsee started to get offers from the South Film Industry. In 2010, she made her big Telugu debut in Jhummandi Naadam. She has acted with many big actors down South including Prabhas, Gopichand, etc. Later, Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with the film Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan in 2013. However, the film worked decently on the box-office. Taapsee co-starring Amitabh Bachchan delivered her all-time known role that left a mark on everyone’s memory with Pink. The film generated positive acclaim from critics, and also emerged as a commercial success. She was highly praised for her performance and that is how the now leading actress started to get her big offers. The actress has not stopped since then and has acted in Baby, Naam Shabana, Soorma, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mulk, Game Over, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and the latest release Thappad. On her birthday, let’s know more about the shining star of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu.

Photo Credit : Instagram